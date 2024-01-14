Winchester Eastern posted a narrow 45-44 win over Blanchester during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Blanchester, as it began with a 10-9 edge over Winchester Eastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 20-16 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Blanchester moved ahead by earning a 34-31 advantage over Winchester Eastern at the end of the third quarter.

The Warriors pulled off a stirring 14-10 final quarter to trip the Wildcats.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Winchester Eastern faced off against Peebles and Blanchester took on East Canton on Jan. 5 at Blanchester High School.

