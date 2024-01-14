Park Hills Covington Catholic topped Liberty Township Lakota East 60-59 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 14.

Park Hills Covington Catholic opened with a 13-10 advantage over Liberty Township Lakota East through the first quarter.

The Colonels fought to a 33-21 half margin at the Thunderhawks’ expense.

Liberty Township Lakota East drew within 47-37 in the third quarter.

The Colonels enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Thunderhawks’ 22-13 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West Chester Lakota West.

