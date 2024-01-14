Cleveland Heights Lutheran East unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph 63-22 Sunday at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High on Jan. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Cleveland Heights Lutheran East a 12-6 lead over Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph.

The Falcons’ shooting jumped in front for a 24-10 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East charged to a 42-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 21-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Cleveland St Martin de Porres and Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph took on Hudson Western Reserve on Jan. 8 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

