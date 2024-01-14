Woodsfield Monroe Central finally found a way to top Caldwell 47-40 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Tough to find an edge early, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Caldwell fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Seminoles’ shooting jumped in front for a 22-17 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Woodsfield Monroe Central moved to a 31-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins rallied with a 17-16 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Seminoles prevailed.

Last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and Caldwell played in a 53-32 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Shadyside and Caldwell took on Bridgeport on Jan. 8 at Caldwell High School.

