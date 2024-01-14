Seaman North Adams grabbed a 39-28 victory at the expense of Chesapeake in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Seaman North Adams a 13-4 lead over Chesapeake.

The Green Devils’ offense pulled in front for a 24-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Seaman North Adams and Chesapeake each scored in the third quarter.

The Panthers outpointed the Green Devils 12-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Chesapeake squared off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Seaman North Adams High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Seaman North Adams faced off against Ripley RULH and Chesapeake took on Coal Grove on Jan. 8 at Chesapeake High School.

