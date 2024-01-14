Circleville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Amanda-Clearcreek 45-25 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

Last season, Circleville and Amanda-Clearcreek faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Circleville faced off against West Jefferson and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Ashville Teays Valley on Jan. 5 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

