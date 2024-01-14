Lakeside Marblehead Danbury collected a solid win over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in a 35-17 verdict at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Lakeside Marblehead Danbury a 14-4 lead over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.

The Lakers’ offense darted in front for a 17-7 lead over the Chieftains at the intermission.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury roared to a 32-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers chalked up this decision in spite of the Chieftains’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last time Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon played in a 50-37 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Sandusky St Mary and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Tiffin Calvert on Jan. 5 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.