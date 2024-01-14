Apple Creek Waynedale posted a narrow 41-32 win over Waterford in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Apple Creek Waynedale a 9-8 lead over Waterford.

The Golden Bears’ shooting darted in front for a 22-14 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Apple Creek Waynedale jumped to a 32-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 10-9 in the final quarter.

