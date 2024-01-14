Warrensville Heights handed Kettering Fairmont a tough 61-51 loss on Jan. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Warrensville Heights a 14-9 lead over Kettering Fairmont.

The Tigers registered a 28-19 advantage at intermission over the Firebirds.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Kettering Fairmont inched back to a 40-33 deficit.

The Tigers held on with a 21-18 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Clayton Northmont and Warrensville Heights took on East Cleveland Shaw on Jan. 6 at East Cleveland Shaw High School.

