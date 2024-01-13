OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 12, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Centerburg takes down Danville

Centerburg handled Danville 57-21 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Centerburg faced off against Utica and Danville took on Johnstown on Dec. 30 at Danville High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace comes up short in matchup with Chillicothe Huntington

Chillicothe Huntington notched a win against Chillicothe Zane Trace 60-42 on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Huntington took on Williamsport Westfall on Jan. 6 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Chillicothe Unioto bests Bainbridge Paint Valley

Chillicothe Unioto unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bainbridge Paint Valley 79-28 Friday in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Bainbridge Paint Valley squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Piketon and Chillicothe Unioto took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Jan. 6 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Cincinnati Gamble prevails over Cincinnati College Prep

Cincinnati Gamble earned a convincing 54-31 win over Cincinnati College Prep on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Cincinnati Gamble and Cincinnati College Prep played in a 48-26 game on Jan. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cincinnati Gamble faced off against Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati College Prep took on Cincinnati Western Hills on Jan. 3 at Cincinnati Western Hills High School.

Cincinnati Indian Hill carves slim margin over Cincinnati Mariemont

Cincinnati Indian Hill posted a narrow 51-47 win over Cincinnati Mariemont for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Indian Hill High on Jan. 12.

Last time Cincinnati Mariemont and Cincinnati Indian Hill played in a 38-34 game on Dec. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Blanchester.

Cleveland Hay dominates Cleveland Bard in convincing showing

Cleveland Hay’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cleveland Bard 70-16 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 12.

Columbus Centennial dominates Columbus Mifflin

Columbus Centennial dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-22 win over Columbus Mifflin in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Columbus Centennial faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Columbus Mifflin took on Columbus Whetstone on Jan. 5 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

Columbus North Intl carves slim margin over Columbus East

Columbus North Intl finally found a way to top Columbus East 46-44 on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus North Intl faced off against Columbus Beechcroft.

Columbus Northland outlasts Columbus Whetstone

Columbus Northland knocked off Columbus Whetstone 56-44 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Columbus Northland and Columbus Whetstone faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus Mifflin.

Columbus Tree of Life Christian dominates Granville Christian

Columbus Tree of Life Christian rolled past Granville Christian for a comfortable 34-14 victory at Columbus Tree Of Life Christian High on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Columbus Tree of Life Christian faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Granville Christian took on Columbus Patriot Prep on Jan. 6 at Granville Christian Academy.

Corning Miller earns narrow win over Sugar Grove Berne Union

Corning Miller posted a narrow 34-28 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Corning Miller opened with a 12-8 advantage over Sugar Grove Berne Union through the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 27-12 advantage at half over the Rockets.

Sugar Grove Berne Union showed some mettle by fighting back to a 29-18 count in the third quarter.

The Falcons chalked up this decision in spite of the Rockets’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Corning Miller played in a 52-8 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Corning Miller faced off against Crooksville and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Reedsville Eastern on Jan. 6 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Dublin Scioto overcomes Westerville North

Dublin Scioto pushed past Westerville North for a 44-28 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last season, Westerville North and Dublin Scioto squared off on Jan. 14, 2022 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Westerville North faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Dublin Scioto took on Delaware on Jan. 5 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Frankfort Adena claims victory against Chillicothe Southeastern

Frankfort Adena pushed past Chillicothe Southeastern for a 56-39 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last season, Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Frankfort Adena took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Jan. 6 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Galion Northmor escapes close call with Mt. Gilead

Galion Northmor topped Mt. Gilead 31-27 in a tough tilt at Mt. Gilead High on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Mt Gilead faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Galion Northmor took on Mansfield Temple Christian on Jan. 6 at Galion Northmor High School.

Granville collects victory over Newark Licking Valley

Granville notched a win against Newark Licking Valley 44-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley faced off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Granville took on Pataskala Licking Heights on Jan. 5 at Granville High School.

Grove City posts win at Hilliard Davidson’s expense

Grove City handed Hilliard Davidson a tough 33-22 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 12.

Last time Grove City and Hilliard Davidson played in a 53-21 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Columbus Centennial.

Wheelersburg lets lead slip away in Inez Martin County’s victory

Inez Martin County dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 58-35 win over Wheelersburg during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Wheelersburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Inez Martin County as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals’ offense jumped in front for a 14-12 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Wheelersburg took the lead 35-25 to start the final quarter.

A 33-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Cardinals’ defeat of the Pirates.

Recently on Jan. 6, Wheelersburg squared off with Vincent Warren in a basketball game.

Johnstown overcomes Johnstown Northridge in seat-squirming affair

Johnstown finally found a way to top Johnstown Northridge 59-53 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Johnstown and Johnstown Northridge played in a 44-17 game on Jan. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Johnstown faced off against Utica and Johnstown Northridge took on Marion Elgin on Dec. 30 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Lancaster defeats Galloway Westland

Lancaster handled Galloway Westland 67-23 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Lancaster and Galloway Westland squared off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Galloway Westland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Galloway Westland faced off against New Albany and Lancaster took on The Plains Athens on Jan. 6 at The Plains Athens High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian escapes close call with Grove City Christian

Lancaster Fairfield Christian posted a narrow 49-41 win over Grove City Christian in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Grove City Christian squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Lancaster Fisher and Grove City Christian took on Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Jan. 6 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Lancaster Fisher routs Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Lancaster Fisher controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-19 win against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Lancaster Fisher and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Lancaster Fisher faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Jan. 6 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Marysville tops Grove City Central Crossing

Marysville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Grove City Central Crossing 57-20 Friday on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Marysville and Grove City Central Crossing faced off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Newark and Marysville took on Thomas Worthington on Jan. 5 at Marysville High School.

Newark Catholic overwhelms Heath

Newark Catholic scored early and often to roll over Heath 64-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Heath faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Heath High School.

Recently on Jan. 5, Newark Catholic squared off with Hebron Lakewood in a basketball game.

Pataskala Licking Heights posts win at Zanesville’s expense

Pataskala Licking Heights notched a win against Zanesville 47-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Pataskala Licking Heights moved in front of Zanesville 11-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 17-12.

Pataskala Licking Heights thundered to a 32-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 15-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Granville and Zanesville took on Millersburg West Holmes on Jan. 4 at Zanesville High School.

Pickerington North pockets slim win over Newark

Pickerington North topped Newark 50-48 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Newark and Pickerington North squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Pickerington North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Newark faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Pickerington North took on Lewis Center Orange on Jan. 3 at Pickerington North High School.

Piketon survives for narrow win over Williamsport Westfall

Piketon posted a narrow 41-32 win over Williamsport Westfall in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Piketon and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Piketon faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Williamsport Westfall took on Chillicothe Huntington on Jan. 6 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut pockets slim win over Canal Winchester

Sunbury Big Walnut posted a narrow 43-37 win over Canal Winchester for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sunbury Big Walnut High on Jan. 12.

Canal Winchester started on steady ground by forging a 16-6 lead over Sunbury Big Walnut at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Indians with an 18-15 lead over the Golden Eagles heading into the second quarter.

Sunbury Big Walnut broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-25 lead over Canal Winchester.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville North and Canal Winchester took on Bloom-Carroll on Jan. 2 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Upper Arlington sprints past Dublin Coffman

Upper Arlington pushed past Dublin Coffman for a 53-43 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Upper Arlington faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Dublin Coffman High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Upper Arlington faced off against New Albany and Dublin Coffman took on Hilliard Davidson on Jan. 5 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Utica thwarts Hebron Lakewood’s quest

Utica notched a win against Hebron Lakewood 53-43 on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Hebron Lakewood and Utica squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Catholic and Utica took on Johnstown on Jan. 5 at Utica High School.

Westerville Genoa Christian tacks win on Plain City Shekinah Christian

Westerville Genoa Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Plain City Shekinah Christian 47-18 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last season, Westerville Genoa Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

Westerville South posts win at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne’s expense

Westerville South knocked off Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 70-51 on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Westerville South and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne played in a 55-16 game on Jan. 14, 2022.

Recently on Jan. 5, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne squared off with Columbus Franklin Heights in a basketball game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.