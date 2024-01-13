Dayton Northridge topped Sidney Lehman 41-32 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Sidney Lehman Catholic High on Jan. 12.

Last season, Dayton Northridge and Sidney Lehman faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Sidney Lehman faced off against Troy Christian and Dayton Northridge took on West Milton Milton-Union on Jan. 5 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

