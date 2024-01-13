Inez Martin County dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 58-35 win over Wheelersburg during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Wheelersburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Inez Martin County as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals’ offense jumped in front for a 14-12 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Wheelersburg took the lead 35-25 to start the final quarter.

A 33-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Cardinals’ defeat of the Pirates.

Recently on Jan. 6, Wheelersburg squared off with Vincent Warren in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.