Zanesville Maysville grabbed a 45-28 victory at the expense of New Concord Glenn for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Zanesville Maysville High on Jan. 12.

Zanesville Maysville opened with a 16-4 advantage over New Concord Glenn through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a narrow 26-14 gap over the Little Muskies at halftime.

Zanesville Maysville stormed to a 36-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Muskies closed the lead with a 12-9 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and New Concord Glenn faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Thornville Sheridan and New Concord Glenn took on Marietta on Jan. 6 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

