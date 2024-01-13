Magnolia Sandy Valley finally found a way to top East Canton 48-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

The first quarter gave Magnolia Sandy Valley a 10-7 lead over East Canton.

The Hornets moved ahead by earning a 21-20 advantage over the Cardinals at the end of the second quarter.

East Canton enjoyed a 36-30 lead over Magnolia Sandy Valley to start the fourth quarter.

The Hornets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Cardinals won the session and the game with an 18-6 performance.

Last time Magnolia Sandy Valley and East Canton played in a 58-35 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, East Canton faced off against Blanchester.

