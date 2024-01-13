Spencerville earned a convincing 67-42 win over Van Wert Lincolnview during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Spencerville moved in front of Van Wert Lincolnview 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats registered a 33-20 advantage at half over the Lancers.

Spencerville pulled to a 56-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bearcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Lancers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Spencerville and Van Wert Lincolnview faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Van Wert and Spencerville took on Leipsic on Jan. 5 at Spencerville High School.

