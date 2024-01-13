Painesville Riverside posted a narrow 57-52 win over Chagrin Falls Kenston in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Painesville Riverside faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Copley on Jan. 2 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

