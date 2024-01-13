Lima Shawnee scored early and often to roll over Defiance 67-43 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Lima Shawnee opened with a 19-12 advantage over Defiance through the first quarter.

The Indians’ shooting darted in front for a 31-19 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Lima Shawnee charged to a 51-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-8 edge.

Last season, Defiance and Lima Shawnee squared off on March 2, 2023 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Lima Shawnee faced off against Delphos St John’s and Defiance took on Lima Central Catholic on Jan. 6 at Defiance High School.

