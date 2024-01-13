Arcanum finally found a way to top New Paris National Trail 56-54 at New Paris National Trail High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Arcanum and New Paris National Trail squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Arcanum High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, New Paris National Trail faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Arcanum took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Jan. 5 at Arcanum High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.