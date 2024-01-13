Cadiz Harrison Central finally found a way to top Wintersville Indian Creek 52-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cadiz Harrison Central High on Jan. 12.

Cadiz Harrison Central opened with a 10-9 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Huskies fought to an 18-16 half margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped to a 32-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins rallied with a 21-20 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Huskies prevailed.

Last time Cadiz Harrison Central and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 63-38 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Bellaire and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Belmont Union Local on Jan. 5 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

