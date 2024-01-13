Massillon posted a narrow 81-77 win over Canton Central Catholic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Canton Central Catholic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-18 advantage over Massillon as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers’ shooting darted in front for a 40-32 lead over the Crusaders at the half.

Massillon darted to a 61-48 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders narrowed the gap 29-20 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Massillon and Canton Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Akron Coventry and Massillon took on Youngstown Boardman on Jan. 5 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

