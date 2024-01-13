Sidney grabbed a 55-44 victory at the expense of Troy on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Tough to find an edge early, Sidney and Troy fashioned a 9-9 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets opened a close 27-24 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Sidney darted to a 42-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-11 edge.

Last season, Troy and Sidney squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Troy High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Troy faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Sidney took on Bellefontaine on Jan. 6 at Bellefontaine High School.

