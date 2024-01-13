Peninsula Woodridge handed Mogadore Field a tough 56-42 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Peninsula Woodridge moved in front of Mogadore Field 22-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ shooting darted in front for a 36-24 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Peninsula Woodridge pulled to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons closed the lead with a 12-11 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last time Peninsula Woodridge and Mogadore Field played in a 64-46 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Mogadore Field faced off against Norton.

