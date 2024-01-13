Columbus Walnut Ridge eventually beat Columbus West 66-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus West squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Columbus West.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Jan. 5 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

