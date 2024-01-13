Woodsfield Monroe Central collected a solid win over Hannibal River in a 46-35 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 14-6 advantage over Hannibal River through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Pilots inched back to a 24-19 deficit.

Woodsfield Monroe Central jumped to a 34-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hannibal River and Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Hannibal River faced off against Barnesville and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on New Martinsville Magnolia on Jan. 5 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

