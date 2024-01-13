Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas notched a win against Hartville Lake Center 59-49 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Hartville Lake Center played in a 77-68 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Hartville Lake Center faced off against Warren Kennedy and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Canton Central Catholic on Dec. 29 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

