Columbus Eastmoor finally found a way to top Columbus Marion-Franklin 66-65 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last time Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Marion-Franklin played in a 81-44 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Eastmoor took on Pickerington North on Jan. 6 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

