Bluffton topped Convoy Crestview 53-52 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

The start wasn’t the problem for Convoy Crestview, as it began with a 20-7 edge over Bluffton through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights moved ahead by earning a 26-21 advantage over the Pirates at the end of the second quarter.

Convoy Crestview moved a slim margin over Bluffton as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 21-17 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Pirates’ defeat of the Knights.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Bluffton faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Convoy Crestview faced off against Antwerp and Bluffton took on Van Buren on Jan. 6 at Bluffton High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.