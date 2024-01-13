Leavittsburg LaBrae handed Campbell Memorial a tough 52-41 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Tough to find an edge early, Leavittsburg LaBrae and Campbell Memorial fashioned an 8-8 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to an 18-17 intermission margin at the Red Devils’ expense.

Leavittsburg LaBrae darted to a 33-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-12 edge.

Last season, Campbell Memorial and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Campbell Memorial faced off against Warren Champion and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Brookfield on Jan. 5 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

