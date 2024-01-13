Madison finally found a way to top Ashtabula Edgewood 69-67 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 29-29 duel in the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks registered a 44-43 advantage at half over the Warriors.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks held on with an 18-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Lima Perry and Madison took on Jefferson on Jan. 5 at Madison High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.