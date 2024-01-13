Lancaster Fairfield Christian posted a narrow 49-41 win over Grove City Christian in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Grove City Christian squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Lancaster Fisher and Grove City Christian took on Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Jan. 6 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

