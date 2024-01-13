Corning Miller posted a narrow 34-28 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union on Jan. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Corning Miller opened with a 12-8 advantage over Sugar Grove Berne Union through the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 27-12 advantage at half over the Rockets.

Sugar Grove Berne Union showed some mettle by fighting back to a 29-18 count in the third quarter.

The Falcons chalked up this decision in spite of the Rockets’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Corning Miller played in a 52-8 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Corning Miller faced off against Crooksville and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Reedsville Eastern on Jan. 6 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

