Upper Arlington pushed past Dublin Coffman for a 53-43 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Upper Arlington faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Dublin Coffman High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Upper Arlington faced off against New Albany and Dublin Coffman took on Hilliard Davidson on Jan. 5 at Dublin Coffman High School.

