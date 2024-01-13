Ironton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Gallipolis Gallia 60-31 Friday at Gallipolis Gallia Academy on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ironton opened with a 12-8 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers registered a 33-16 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Ironton pulled to a 52-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils outpointed the Fighting Tigers 11-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last time Ironton and Gallipolis Gallia played in a 67-59 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Ironton took on Russell on Jan. 6 at Russell High School.

