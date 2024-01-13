Malvern pushed past Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley for a 59-44 win on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Malvern a 16-7 lead over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley.

The Hornets registered a 29-17 advantage at half over the Trojans.

Malvern breathed fire to a 43-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans narrowed the gap 17-16 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Malvern and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley played in a 66-38 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Malvern took on Newcomerstown on Jan. 5 at Malvern High School.

