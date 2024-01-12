McArthur Vinton County pushed past Pomeroy Meigs for a 55-39 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and McArthur Vinton County faced off on Dec. 5, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, McArthur Vinton County faced off against The Plains Athens and Pomeroy Meigs took on Glouster Trimble on Dec. 28 at Glouster Trimble High School.

