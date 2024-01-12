Findlay Liberty-Benton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-24 win over Arcadia in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Findlay Liberty-Benton opened with an 18-9 advantage over Arcadia through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ shooting pulled in front for a 31-15 lead over the Redskins at the half.

Findlay Liberty-Benton thundered to a 47-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Arcadia faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Arcadia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Minster and Arcadia took on Ada on Jan. 6 at Arcadia High School.

