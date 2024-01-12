Bellaire dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-24 win over Cambridge in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Bellaire opened with a 26-4 advantage over Cambridge through the first quarter.

The Big Reds opened a massive 39-10 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Bellaire breathed fire to a 49-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bellaire and Cambridge faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Bellaire faced off against Belmont Union Local and Cambridge took on Caldwell on Jan. 6 at Caldwell High School.

