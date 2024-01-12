McComb finally found a way to top Bloomdale Elmwood 45-37 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave McComb a 11-10 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood.

The Royals moved ahead by earning a 19-18 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

McComb broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 30-27 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood.

The Panthers held on with a 15-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 6, McComb faced off against New Bremen and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Jan. 4 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

