Arcanum dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-22 win over New Paris National Trail in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last time New Paris National Trail and Arcanum played in a 45-28 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Arcanum faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and New Paris National Trail took on Camden Preble Shawnee on Jan. 4 at New Paris National Trail High School.

