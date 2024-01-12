Woodsfield Monroe Central handed Matamoras Frontier a tough 65-53 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Matamoras Frontier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Woodsfield Monroe Central as the first quarter ended.

The Seminoles kept a 28-20 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 47-39.

The Seminoles held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Matamoras Frontier and Woodsfield Monroe Central squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Shadyside and Matamoras Frontier took on Caldwell on Jan. 4 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

