Whitehouse Wayne earned a convincing 73-38 win over Sylvania Northview for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Last season, Whitehouse Wayne and Sylvania Northview squared off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Sylvania Northview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Sylvania Northview faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Whitehouse Wayne took on Perrysburg on Jan. 4 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.