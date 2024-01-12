Mt. Orab Western Brown posted a narrow 65-63 win over Lynchburg-Clay in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

The first quarter gave Mt. Orab Western Brown an 18-13 lead over Lynchburg-Clay.

The Broncos opened a slim 32-25 gap over the Mustangs at the half.

Lynchburg-Clay fought back in the third quarter to make it 49-46.

The Mustangs rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

