Girard raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 71-35 win over Niles for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Girard opened with a 29-8 advantage over Niles through the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 48-15 half margin at the Red Dragons’ expense.

Girard stormed to a 60-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Red Dragons’ 14-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Girard and Niles squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Niles faced off against Struthers and Girard took on Cortland Lakeview on Jan. 4 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

