Gibsonburg grabbed a 40-29 victory at the expense of Lakeside Marblehead Danbury in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

The first quarter gave Gibsonburg a 10-3 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

The Golden Bears registered a 20-9 advantage at halftime over the Lakers.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 29-19.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-10 edge.

Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Gibsonburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Gibsonburg faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Tiffin Calvert on Jan. 5 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.