Martins Ferry eventually beat Belmont Union Local 55-42 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Belmont Union Local started on steady ground by forging an 8-4 lead over Martins Ferry at the end of the first quarter.

The Purple Riders’ shooting jumped in front for a 26-19 lead over the Jets at the half.

Martins Ferry roared to a 50-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jets managed a 9-5 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Martins Ferry faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Martins Ferry faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Belmont Union Local took on Wheeling Linsly on Jan. 6 at Belmont Union Local High School.

