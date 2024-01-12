New Middletown Springfield Local dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-24 win over North Jackson Jackson-Milton in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off on Feb. 3, 2022 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Hanoverton United and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on McDonald on Jan. 4 at McDonald High School.

