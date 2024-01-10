OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 10, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Columbus Wellington dominates Sugar Grove Berne Union

Columbus Wellington raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-34 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

Recently on Jan. 5, Columbus Wellington squared off with Lancaster Fisher in a basketball game.

Shadyside thwarts Caldwell’s quest

Shadyside notched a win against Caldwell 62-52 on Jan. 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Caldwell and Shadyside squared off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Caldwell High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Shadyside faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Caldwell took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Jan. 5 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Streetsboro claims victory against Mogadore Field

Streetsboro pushed past Mogadore Field for a 52-42 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

Last season, Streetsboro and Mogadore Field faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Streetsboro High School.

Recently on Jan. 4, Mogadore Field squared off with Norton in a basketball game.

Sycamore Mohawk tops Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Sycamore Mohawk handled Mt. Victory Ridgemont 68-28 in an impressive showing at Mt. Victory Ridgemont High on Jan. 10 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Mt Victory Ridgemont and Sycamore Mohawk squared off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Marion Elgin and Sycamore Mohawk took on Arcadia on Dec. 30 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

