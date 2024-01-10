West Chester Lakota West raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-38 win over Mason for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Mason squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Mason took on Naples Golden Gate on Dec. 27 at Naples Golden Gate High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.