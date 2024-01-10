Richwood North Union posted a narrow 59-54 win over New Carlisle Tecumseh in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Last season, Richwood North Union and New Carlisle Tecumseh squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Richwood North Union took on Bellefontaine on Dec. 29 at Richwood North Union High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.