It was a tough night for Sebring which was overmatched by Berlin Center Western Reserve in this 70-41 verdict.

Last time Berlin Center Western Reserve and Sebring played in a 62-41 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Sebring faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Hubbard on Dec. 29 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

